WEST UNION, W.Va. – If you heard a buzz from the Doddridge County Park on July 16, it may just have been the Ephraim Bee Festival.

The Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce held the event to commemorate the former captain of the Doddridge County Militia. It was the fourth year the event took place.

While Ephraim Bee certainly wasn’t a bee, the event took a liking to a bee-theme with a honey tasting contest, honeybees being present, vendors selling honey and other bee-themed products.

2022 Ephraim Bee Festival (WBOY – Image)

There was also an ugly man contest, where the ugliest man was voted on and won a prize. Allison Dodson was named the Ephraim Bee Festival Queen.

“Being the Queen bee is like a dream title, my platform involves bees actually. Bees have been very close to me since I’ve been younger,” she said. “All these people are so nice and so welcoming and so humble and I loved making all new friends today and all these people are like family to me already.”