Ephraim Bee Festival held in Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The third annual Ephraim Bee Festival is happening in Doddridge County.

Vendors were busy setting up booths Friday afternoon before the festival officially opened a short time later.

This year’s festival includes live music, free entertainment for kids, a honey tasting contest and everyone’s favorite event, the Ugliest Man Contest.

Ephraim’s great-great-great-granddaughter traveled from Michigan to enjoy this year’s festival honoring one of Doddridge County’s most notable characters.

“He was an interesting person. He had a lot of history. He was a legislator. He lived in the 1850s. They said he was a lot like Lincoln, maybe.  He was voted ugliest man in West Virginia, and they’re having, I think, an ugly man contest here,” said Roberta Habian, an Ephraim Bee descendant.

Ephraim Bee is also known for bringing E Clampus Vitus to Doddridge County. Clampers from all over the country make a pilgrimage to the festival every year in his honor.

