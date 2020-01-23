EQT Foundation makes donation to Doddridge County community

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A natural gas producer has invested heavily into the Doddridge County community.

The EQT Foundation gave the Doddridge County Community Foundation $92,000 Thursday morning.

A portion of the money will go towards community improvement activities while the rest will go towards scholarships for Doddridge County senior students who plan on pursuing an education in the oil and gas industry.

“It’s great to see a company like EQT invest in the communities where they are working and have operations and to really help improve the community,” said Associate Director for Community Leadership, Marian Clowes. “I think it’s really important, it’s really exciting. We couldn’t be more grateful to the EQT Foundation for this really important investment that’ll help the community broadly and also help individual students.”

Five students will receive $1,000 scholarships and one lucky person will get a renewable scholarship worth up to $18,000 a year.

“Honestly we’re looking to help build work forces of the future,” said EQT Foundation Manager, Ellen Rossi. “Get West Virginia students good paying jobs after they graduate from high school. Get them into fields that will lead to bigger and brighter futures for themselves as well.”

The scholarships will be given out to students beginning this spring.