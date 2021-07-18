Festival honors founder and first legislator from Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Ephraim Bee Festival in the county park.

Free entertainment for the kids includes bounce houses and games, live music was provided for folks that attended. Craft vendors and local honey farmers set up booths offering their products. The festival queen said Ephraim Bee was one of the founders in county owning much of the land.

“Ladies and gentlemen, its drawing near, the Ephraim Bee Festival is finally here, from the ugly man contest to the best tasking honey, there’s plenty to do, you can even win some money. Live entertainment, a pulled pork contest, what more could you need, how about food vendors and craft tables, there’s plenty to see, July 16 through the 17 at the Doddridge County Park. I hope to see you there, I’ll be doing my part,” said Soffi Bee, who is the fourth great grandniece of Ephraim Bee.

Also, fourth great grandniece of Ephraim Bee stated that he opened the first beehive in the county and was also the first legislative and that it is an honor to participate in the festival.

“Coming out you get to meet all kinds of new people and visit all kinds of vendors. There is a honey tasting stand that you can try. You just get a lot of new things to see and to try,” Bee said.

Many at the festival stated the honey tasting contest sets this festival apart not seeing that at any other festival in the Mountain State.