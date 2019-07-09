Fire in Doddridge County damages home

SMITHBURG, W.Va. – A fire Tuesday in Doddridge County damaged a home.

According to Doddridge County 911, a call came in at 2:12 p.m. for a fully-involved structure fire on Bluebird Lane in Smithburg.

No one was injured in the fire, according to 911.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire. There is also no word on the extent of damage to the home.

Fire crews were still on the scene of the fire after 5:30 p.m.

According to Harrison County 911, fire departments from Salem and Nutter Fort provided mutual aid.