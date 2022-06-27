PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) scattered $337,000 to nearly 40 different projects in its spring Community Action Grant Program.

The grant reached projects or programs in 11 counties, including Doddridge, Gilmer and Ritchie. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has two cycles every year to award money throughout the region.

Below contains some of the projects or programs that received money from the grant according to the PACF:

Ritchie County:

Adolescent Health Initiative Region V (received $10,000) for the STARS program to build leadership skills and address mental health with students.

Cairo Volunteer Fire Department ($12,000) to upgrade radios.

Harrisonville Volunteer Fire Department ($6,620) for search and rescue and wildland firefighting equipment.

Ritchie County Family Resource Network ($11,220) for its Packs of Plenty program to help provide food to Ritchie County school students for school holidays and weekends.

Gilmer County:

Gilmer County Historical Society ($1,000) for locks for the society’s buildings.

Doddridge County:

Doddridge County Parks and Recreation Commission ($15,000) to support its pool renovation project.

Despite the foundation being located in Parkersburg, they are looking to improve surrounding areas as well.

“It is exciting that we have such a wide geographical service area so we’re able to support projects in 11 different counties through our grant-making program and that’s really exciting to be able to see impact all throughout the region,” PACF associate director for community leadership, Marian Clowes, said. “We’re not just focused on one area, but how things are impacted and making a difference in the whole region.”

Clowes added that it was a difficult decision for them to decide where the funds get allocated.

“It’s not always easy deciding what to fund and what not to fund, but we give it a lot of thought and consideration before we make those final decisions,” Clowes said. “We really look at all the requests that come in and think about what are the priority needs in the region and how are these projects working to address these needs and who all they’re impacting, how they’re all impacting.”