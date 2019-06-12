Incumbent West Union mayor loses close race

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The results are in from Tuesday night’s municipal election in West Union.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Ralph Washington lost to challenger James Friend in a close race. Friend received 34 votes to Washington’s 30.

Washington came under fire in April when he was charged with petit larceny for stealing money from the town police department.

In the race for town council the results were:

Colby Weldon Jett – 52 votes

Glenn Stout – 52 votes

Mark Leroy Younkin – 35 votes

E. John Barker – 34 votes

There were five seats on council available, so all four candidates were elected and one seat is still vacant, town officials said.