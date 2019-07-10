Inmate dies at North Central Regional Jail

GREENWOOD, W.Va. – A second inmate has died since the end of June at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County.

Zachary Bailey died in the late evening July 8 at North Central Regional Jail, according to Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The incident involved a medical episode, according to Messina. The initial indication is that it may have been drug related. Messina said Bailey was still in the holding section at the time.

Bailey had required outside medical attention earlier that evening, after he was booked into custody at a holding facility in Wood County, according to Messina.

The incident remains under investigation.

On June 30, inmate Janson Davenport, 21, of Greenville, North Carolina, died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at North Central Regional Jail.