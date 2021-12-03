Kathie Titus was sworn into the office of Doddridge County Magistrate on Dec. 3, 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Doddridge County has sworn in a new magistrate today.

Following the resignation of Mike Headley last month, several people applied for the post with third circuit court judge Timothy Sweeney choosing Kathie Titus.

Titus and her assistant, Tessa King, were both sworn in today.

Titus was previously executive director of the Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Titus said. “This has been a kind of a dream and as you know, I retired last year but this was so well worth coming back out of retirement to serve my county.”

To serve a full term, Titus will be on the ballot for the May 10th primary election.