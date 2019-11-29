Local animal shelter hosts Black Furday event

SALEM, W.Va. – Black Furday at the Doddridge County Humane Society offers the community a chance to come out to meet all the adoptable pets or drop off donations for the holidays.

“You can come out and walk a dog or just relax, have some hot chocolate and cookies and just enjoy the day stress-free, rather than going crazy with all the shopping,” said director Deborah Casteel

Guests can take an ornament off of the Christmas tree in the lobby with a donation suggestion on it and bring said item back to help out the shelter.

All adoption fees for cats during the month of December are $40 and dogs are $125. This includes spaying and neutering as well as vaccinations and boosters.

Humane society staff said events like Black Furday are an opportunity to get people involved and to help local animals find their forever homes.

“Every community in their animal shelter should have things going on that gets the community involved. We have so many great animals here and they each have their own personality and there really is an animal for everybody,” said Casteel.

To learn more about adoption, contact the Doddridge County Humane Society at 304-782-4900.