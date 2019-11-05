Local Kubota dealer receives national recognition

SALEM, W.Va. – A Doddridge County Kubota dealer has been recognized nationally for its service.

PARCS Superstore in Salem has taken home Kubota Tractor Corporation’s Elite Award of Excellence for the fourth straight year. This is the company’s most prestigious dealership certification and designation.

The award recognizes PARCS Superstore’s commitment to sales, service to community and customer satisfaction. General manager Duane Waters said that the entire team deserves the recognition.

“What’s really nice with PARCS, is they’re a family business,” Waters said. “They’ve been around for over 20 years. A lot of the people that work here have been here for the entire time. So, definitely everybody takes a piece of the store and they want to be proud.”

PARCS Superstore specializes in farm and lawn equipment for north central West Virginia.