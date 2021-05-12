Mountaineer Food Bank holds Mobile Food Pantry in Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank held a Mobile Food Bank in Doddridge County on Wednesday.

The event took place at the Doddridge County Park, and featured several volunteers handing out boxes of food.

The boxes included canned chickpeas, turkey, milk, produce, bread, butter and pecans for about 150 vehicles.

Food placed at the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry

The Mountaineer Food Bank holds mobile pantries when they see a need in the community.

“Everybody’s really grateful, especially right now with, you know, some people are out of work and can’t really afford to get anything,” said Cara Holmes, Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Pantry Assistant.

For more information on how to donate or receive food, you can check out the Mountaineer Food Bank’s website here.