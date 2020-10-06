Mountaineer Food Bank hosts mobile food pantry in Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County citizens received donations from Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry Tuesday morning.

Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with Community Resources to provide the community with food boxes to help them get through these difficult times. Each month these two organizations hold a mobile food pantry in the pool parking lot at Doddridge County Park.

The turnout was so high for this month’s event that all 250 boxes had been given out 30 minutes before it was scheduled to be over. Volunteers said that the pandemic has greatly increased the need for food among north-central West Virginians and they want to do their part to help out.

“Due to COVID, there’s a lot more families in crisis with kids being home and individuals in Doddridge County tend to be a little bit lower income,” said Kathy Herndon with Community Resources.

During this time, supplies are limited to one food box per car.