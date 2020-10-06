Mountaineer Food Bank hosts mobile food pantry in Doddridge County

Doddridge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County citizens received donations from Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry Tuesday morning.

Mountaineer Food Bank partnered with Community Resources to provide the community with food boxes to help them get through these difficult times. Each month these two organizations hold a mobile food pantry in the pool parking lot at Doddridge County Park.

The turnout was so high for this month’s event that all 250 boxes had been given out 30 minutes before it was scheduled to be over. Volunteers said that the pandemic has greatly increased the need for food among north-central West Virginians and they want to do their part to help out.

“Due to COVID, there’s a lot more families in crisis with kids being home and individuals in Doddridge County tend to be a little bit lower income,” said Kathy Herndon with Community Resources.

During this time, supplies are limited to one food box per car.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories