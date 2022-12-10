WEST UNION, W.Va. – Nazareth Farm, which is a nonprofit intentional Catholic community that performs home repairs, held their first community Christmas party since 2019 at Doddridge County Park Saturday.

The farm has not had its community Christmas party since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the party, kids were able to visit Santa, get books, get a gift and have their faces painted, along with crafts and games.

“At Nazareth Farm, our mission is home repair in the community and we really are intentional about how we’re being involved in the community and making sure we’re following through with our community members. So, I think this is a really big part of that and making sure we are with people throughout the year, whether that be helping them repair their home, or being with them at Christmas time, I think it’s just super important and something we’re really grateful to be able to do,” said Madeline Ward, Staff Member of Nazareth Farm.

Attendees also got to enjoy a meal of chili and cornbread while interacting with new and familiar faces.

If you would like to learn more about Nazareth Farm and their home repairs services, you can call them at 304-782-2742.

“There are two components, we do home repair, we also have like a very small organic farm on our property, and we have staff members who live and work at the farm full time. So, we do a lot of different things between running a nonprofit, and also doing construction, and also having events like this,” Ward said.