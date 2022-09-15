CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.

Sources familiar with the project say it will be located in Doddridge County, already a hotbed for natural gas wells and processing plants.

The project is expected to employ about 2,000 union construction jobs, and some 200 permanent workers when complete.

The company behind the project is CPV Shay, a Maryland-based energy company. 12 News’s sister station in Charleston, 13 News, reached out to the company for more information, but the company has not responded at this time.

Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Manchin will formally announce the project Friday afternoon in Charleston.