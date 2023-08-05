WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Land Trust held the grand opening on Saturday morning for its new old growth forest trail in Doddridge County.

The Marie Hall Jones Ancient Forest Preserve is home to trees hundreds of years old; some over 10 stories tall. The land was donated by Allen Jones, who wanted a way to honor his mother, whom the preserve is now named after.

The West Virginia Land Trust‘s executive director, Brent Bailey, said areas like these were especially important in 2020 when people were looking for safe ways to spend time outdoors.

“This becomes an island of quiet and peace and refuge for wildlife as well as people,” Bailey said. “It’s also a great new recreational opportunity for the people in West Union and Doddrige County and any place from around the state.”

The 180-acre parcel of land was donated by a Californian who grew up in West Virginia and offered it to the trust. Over 50 people showed up to the grand opening of the trail on Saturday, though work in the area is still ongoing.

One thing that makes this preserve unique is that it contains a patch of what’s called “old growth forest,” which essentially means many of the trees are very old and very large. Bailey said that it’s not every day you get to take a hike in a place where some of the trees might be older than the country itself.

If you’d like to visit the trail, you can find directions to it below.