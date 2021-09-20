North Central Regional Jail experiencing COVID-19 outbreak

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County is experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases among its inmates.

According to a report released on Monday, Sept. 20 by the DHHR, there are 134 active cases and 165 inmates in quarantine out of the 853 inmates the jail is currently housing.

Twenty-four employees across all of the state’s regional jails have COVID-19, but it is unclear how many of those are at the North Central Regional Jail.

To check the number of COVID-19 cases at any West Virginia regional jail facility, you can visit the DHHR’s website here.