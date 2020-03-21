North central WV animal shelters still trying to find homes for pets amid coronavirus outbreak

SALEM, W.Va.- The coronavirus outbreak is not only affecting people in north central West Virginia, it is also having an impact on animals living in local shelters.

The Doddridge County Humane Society is operating by appointment only for anyone who is interested in seeing or adopting one of its cats or dogs.

With kitten season coming up soon, employees worry about not being able to take in any more animals due to lack of space and still encourage anyone interested to call about fostering or adopting to make room for new kittens that will be born in the coming months.

Stores closing and events being canceled makes it harder for pets to find new homes.

“We usually do public adoption events at places like Pet Supply Plus. That’s where we adopt most of our cats out and right now we’re not able to do those kind of events. We’re also not able to do any kind of public fundraisers,” said kennel tech Sam Wolfe.

To learn more about adopting or fostering a pet, contact the Doddridge County Humane Society at 304-782-4900 or via Facebook.