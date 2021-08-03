Old Doddridge County High School faces possible demolition

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The old Doddridge County High School may soon get demolished to make way for new developments. The Doddridge County Commissioners may take possession of the property after it was offered to them in a meeting in West Union on Tuesday morning.

The current owner is willing to give the property, and possibly the mineral rights, to the county for free.

Commissioners estimate demolition costs to be nearly half a million dollars, but they said the material may be able to be reused to limit the overall cost. They also said the county would eventually get its investment back by taxing the new construction on the plot of the currently dilapidated building.

Commission President, Ronnie Travis, believes that the area would benefit from tearing down the building.

“It’s a nice area. All the houses up in there are nice and we would like to compliment them houses by additional apartments, nice apartments. You know we have the water, all our services are up there so the property does have value even though it’s going to be a little expensive to take down,” Travis said.

Commissioners will spend more time looking at the property and hearing public opinion before making any final decisions.