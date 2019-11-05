Old Opera House and Sheriff’s Dept. building slated for demolition

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The process of tearing down the historic opera house and former Doddridge County Sheriff’s department in West Union.

Asbestos removal in both buildings is set to begin later this week, with demolition of the sheriff’s department on November 11 and the old opera house on November 13.

Contractors have been given a two week window to complete the job.

County commission president Ronnie Travis said as badly as they wanted to preserve the building, it just wasn’t cost effective for tax payers. Travis said the new annex building will be cheaper to construct and offer residents a better experience, as there are many structural problems with the old opera house.

“Once they come to it, they’re going to be amazed by it,” Travis said. “Why can’t Doddridge County have some of this good stuff like all the other counties have. We’ve been so far down in the bottom for awhile. I hope by doing this, we’ll bring more business to the town of West Union and the county.”

County officials said the demolition work will not affect the town of West Union’s Veterans Day parade.