SEDALIA, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’ve ever made your way down Route 23 in Doddridge County, you’ve almost definitely come across the Sedalia School building.

The Sedalia School Center

What was once a public elementary school, later converted into apartments, the Sedalia School Center has a rich history for the members of the community who once attended it. When Salem-native, Jeff Price, had initially purchased the property, he was doing so just to help out his family.

“My mom has actually been living out here for a few years and I guess the former owner passed away recently, they were trying to figure out how they’d be able to acquire the property on their own to avoid eviction. They weren’t able to do it so I kind of swooped in last minute. That was the real reason why I bought this property, was to help my mom and my brother avoid eviction but seeing this space, the potential. I’ve been looking at it for years and I appreciate the opportunity to maybe make an impact,” Price said.

A few scenes from some of the classrooms within the building.

Upon seeing the entirety of the three acres, Price began to plan a transformation for the school as he would like to make a community center out of the facility. Yet with the lack of a business background as he is a network engineer, the entirety of this project was a new experience for him. Having recently acquired an LLC and business license for the establishment, the ball is finally rolling.

The current primary focus for Price is grant writing to fund a new roof, as he is unable to get the building insured until that is accomplished. Though there is plenty of work to be done with this project, Jeff is staying optimistic not only for himself, but the people of Sedalia as well.

“Well, there’s nothing out here. This place is so rural and we’re five miles off the road. I mean, speaking from my own experience, it’s kind of a pain to have to travel so far to do anything and I don’t like the lack of quality as far as communication out here. It’s just really difficult. I kind of just wanted to see if I could make a difference and improve things.”

The gymnasium in the school center with a stage and original bleachers.

The Sedalia School Center sits atop three acres of land with four massive classrooms and a full gymnasium with both a stage and bleachers. Price hopes to open the classroom to commercial businesses or services that may be able to assist the community furthermore. There are also visions of flea markets and community bonding activities to take place within the facility as well.

If you have personal ties to the building or if you would like to help with the process, you can reach out to Jeff through the Sedalia School Center’s Facebook page.