Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards grants to north central West Virginia non-profits

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) and its affiliates have awarded grants to several north central West Virginia non-profits.

Nazareth Farms in Doddridge County

The Doddridge County Community Foundation awarded grants to the Doddridge County Starting Points Center and Nazareth Farms, while the Ritchie County Community Foundation awarded grants to the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, Ritchie County Family Resource Network and Ritchie County High School. Both community foundations are affiliates to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The PACF also awarded grants to the Cario Volunteer Fire Department and Children of Promise in Action.

The grants are awarded every spring and fall to local nonprofits that apply for the funds.

“It’s a really thoughtful process where we have volunteers who review and read those applications, and give a careful consideration to what we should support each grant cycle,” said Marian Clowes, Associate Director for Community Leadership.

The funds are made possible to the area community foundations through various donors.