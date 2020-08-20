Peregrine Acquires Royalties in Doddridge County

DODDRIDGE COUNTY – Peregrine Energy Partners announced that they have agreed to acquire producing royalties in Doddridge County.

According to a release from Peregrine, they finalized their acquisition of royalties in 17 producing natural gas wells across three units under Antero Resources and Jay-Bee Oil and Gas units. Antero is the largest natural gas producer in West Virginia with more than 451,000 net acres in the Marcellus Shale and another 91,000 net acres in the Utica Shale.

“We will continue to look for properties with a similar profile in the Marcellus; a diversified well count generating consistent cashflows with single digit decline rates under a well-capitalized, pure-play operator,” said Josh Prier, Peregrine Managing Director.

In response to the current state of the economy for oil and gas, Peregrine is asking for more divestment opportunities. Since the company’s inception, the Texas based royalty buyer has been actively acquiring in the Marcellus Shale as well as across the country.

“Today more than ever, our clients are realizing the importance of diversification. Most of a royalty owner’s wealth is either in their home or their royalties. You cannot diversify your house, but you can with your royalties, and we are here to help owners do just that,” said C.J. Tibbs, Peregrine Co-Founder.

