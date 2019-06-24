Residents pushing for traffic signal at busy Doddridge Co. intersection

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A busy intersection on in Doddridge County is causing concern for drivers.

The intersection of Route 50 and Snowbird Rd. has only gotten busier over the last several years and according to the West Virginia Division of Highways, at least one party has asked for a traffic study to see if installing traffic light could prove beneficial. Doddridge County Park’s director Greg Cottrill also says he believes the intersection could be made safer.

“So all that coming together is making that a very dangerous intersection and I believe that a light could assist in controlling it and making people slow down and hopefully improve the safety of that intersection,” Cottrill said.

A representative of the DOH said all requests are taken seriously and studies can take up to several months as it looks at traffic volume, topography and federal guidelines before making a decision.