Road closure in Doddridge County

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that Doddridge County Route 15, Long Run Greenbrier, will be closed at milepost 1.68 for a slip repair.

The road closure will begin on Friday, Aug. 20, and continue through Thursday, Sep. 2. The road will be completely closed 24/7 until the job is complete to ensure the safety of the working crews and the traveling public.

All traffic, including emergency vehicles, much use alternate routes. The recommended detour is County Route 38, Long Run Industrial.