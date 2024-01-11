SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Roo, the two-legged Shepherd mix taken in by the Doddridge County Humane Society (DCHS), has officially gotten some shiny new wheels to take for a spin.

The one-year-old pup was born with a birth defect where his front legs weren’t properly formed. Now, he’s testing out the new taste of freedom that will change his life.

The DCHS’s executive director, Deborah Casteel said that he hasn’t fully learned to walk yet, but is making improvements. She added that one move he’s already mastered is turning and that it’s a process to ease him into that starts with having him wear his wheels once a day for 15 to 30 minutes.

“I think once he realizes, ‘I can get around better, if I just move those hind feet a little, and don’t worry about the front’ then I don’t think it’ll take more than a week, maybe two at the most,” said Casteel.

Roo’s story has captured the hearts of people across the country, with the shelter getting applications, donations, and gifts by mail from places as far as Texas, New York and Florida. The outpouring of support Roo has received from the community started when the shelter asked for donations on social media in order to purchase the front-wheel cart.

“Well we did ask for 700 dollars and we received over 2,000 which is amazing,” Casteel said. The excess money donated went straight to “Cain’s Benevolent Fund,” the very same one that allowed for Roo’s care and was created by the shelter to help local families with their pet’s medical bills.

Roo was also neutered on Jan. 8 and the next chapter in his journey is to get adopted. Casteel said they have found a loving family that already has experience with dogs and checks off all the requirements they need to take care of the energetic, happy pup.

The shelter said they always welcome any volunteers and to call ahead of time if you would like to do so. To donate to the shelter and submit adoption applications for the dozens of other cats and dogs awaiting their ‘furever’ home, you can go here.