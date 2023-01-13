CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Graduating Doddridge County High School seniors, vocational/technical students and Doddridge County students who are currently pursuing post-secondary education now have the chance to apply for a scholarship, courtesy of the Doddridge County Community Foundation.
According to a release from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF), the Doddridge County Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the PACF, is accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship funds, including:
- Katherine and Stanley Ash Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Nancy C. Barton Scholarship Fund
- Beck Scholarship
- Jesse Michael Cayton Memorial Scholarship Fund
- Doddridge County High School Promise Scholarship Fund in Memory of Hattie Leggett
- Doddridge County STEM Scholarship
- Doddridge County High School Alumni Scholarship
- Doddridge County Vocation Scholarship Fund
- EQT Scholarship Fund
- Cathy McClain Nursing Scholarship
- Janice Michels Scholarship Fund
- Coach and Betty Stansberry Scholarship Fund
- Walter B. Swentzel Scholarship
Students can apply for multiple scholarships by visiting the Foundation’s website, www.pacfwv.com/scholarships. To determine eligibility, students must complete a universal application. All applications must be completed by March 1.
To learn more, you can contact the PACF’s Scholarships and Grants Program Officer, Jennifer Randolph, by calling 304-428-4438 or emailing Jennifer.randolph@pacfwv.com.