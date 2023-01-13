CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Graduating Doddridge County High School seniors, vocational/technical students and Doddridge County students who are currently pursuing post-secondary education now have the chance to apply for a scholarship, courtesy of the Doddridge County Community Foundation.

According to a release from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF), the Doddridge County Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the PACF, is accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship funds, including:

  • Katherine and Stanley Ash Memorial Scholarship Fund
  • Nancy C. Barton Scholarship Fund
  • Beck Scholarship
  • Jesse Michael Cayton Memorial Scholarship Fund
  • Doddridge County High School Promise Scholarship Fund in Memory of Hattie Leggett
  • Doddridge County STEM Scholarship
  • Doddridge County High School Alumni Scholarship
  • Doddridge County Vocation Scholarship Fund
  • EQT Scholarship Fund
  • Cathy McClain Nursing Scholarship
  • Janice Michels Scholarship Fund
  • Coach and Betty Stansberry Scholarship Fund
  • Walter B. Swentzel Scholarship

Students can apply for multiple scholarships by visiting the Foundation’s website, www.pacfwv.com/scholarships. To determine eligibility, students must complete a universal application. All applications must be completed by March 1. 

To learn more, you can contact the PACF’s Scholarships and Grants Program Officer, Jennifer Randolph, by calling 304-428-4438 or emailing Jennifer.randolph@pacfwv.com.