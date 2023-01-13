CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Graduating Doddridge County High School seniors, vocational/technical students and Doddridge County students who are currently pursuing post-secondary education now have the chance to apply for a scholarship, courtesy of the Doddridge County Community Foundation.

According to a release from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF), the Doddridge County Community Foundation, a regional affiliate of the PACF, is accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship funds, including:

Katherine and Stanley Ash Memorial Scholarship Fund

Nancy C. Barton Scholarship Fund

Beck Scholarship

Jesse Michael Cayton Memorial Scholarship Fund

Doddridge County High School Promise Scholarship Fund in Memory of Hattie Leggett

Doddridge County STEM Scholarship

Doddridge County High School Alumni Scholarship

Doddridge County Vocation Scholarship Fund

EQT Scholarship Fund

Cathy McClain Nursing Scholarship

Janice Michels Scholarship Fund

Coach and Betty Stansberry Scholarship Fund

Walter B. Swentzel Scholarship

Students can apply for multiple scholarships by visiting the Foundation’s website, www.pacfwv.com/scholarships. To determine eligibility, students must complete a universal application. All applications must be completed by March 1.

To learn more, you can contact the PACF’s Scholarships and Grants Program Officer, Jennifer Randolph, by calling 304-428-4438 or emailing Jennifer.randolph@pacfwv.com.