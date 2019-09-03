Secretary of State Warner encourages students to register to vote

WEST UNION, W.Va. – September is National Voter Registration month and state officials are encouraging high school students to participate in upcoming elections.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner stopped by Doddridge County High School Tuesday afternoon and spoke to the seniors to explain the importance of performing their civic duty.

Warner also touched on the importance of staying engaged with current events and to be aware of Russia’s attempts of meddling with U.S. elections.

“There’s an awful lot of stuff going on, the Russian meddling, cyber-security, questioning of election results, all those sorts of things,” Warner said. “So, the more these students know about it on the front end, then the better informed choices they can make at the election time, but also they’re not spreading false information themselves.”

Warner also stopped by a couple of Harrison County schools earlier in the day, visiting with seniors at Notre Dame High School and South Harrison High School.