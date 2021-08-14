State officials release statement on NCRJ being without water

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — State officials have released a statement after multiple area residents raised concerns regarding the North Central Regional Jail having no water.

On Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 12 News received several reports of local residents concerned that their loved ones inside the facility are without water.

After reaching out to the state of West Virginia, director of communications and public relations, Lawrence Messina, issued the following statement:

“The facility is waiting on the local Public Service District to restore service after it reported damage to one or more of its lines. In the meantime, the facility is issuing bottled water to inmates, and a water truck is supplying the kitchen. Facility staff are working to distribute water from the truck to maintain sanitation and hygiene. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has sent additional staff to assist.”

12 News will continue to investigate the situation, stay tuned as more updates are released.