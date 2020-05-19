The Gabriel Project helps families in need of supplies for young children

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Family Resource Network is working to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic with a new program.

First opened in January, The Gabriel Project provides items such as cribs, carseats and pack and plays to expectant mothers and families with children ages two and under who do not have access to them. Diapers, wipes and formula are also available if needed.

More families are using this service now after the pandemic has caused less to be available in many grocery stores.

“Right now a lot of items such as diapers and wipes, there’s definitely a shortage and hard to find in the stores, so we just are encouraging moms to give us a call. We can leave supplies outside for them. We’re still servicing,” said Laura Dye with the Doddridge County FRN.

The Gabriel Project is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and appointments can be made for other days during the week. More information can be found on the resource network’s Facebook page.