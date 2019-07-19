Third inmate dies in recent weeks at North Central Regional Jail

GREENWOOD, W.Va. – A third inmate in recent weeks has died at North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County.

Catherine Mae Moore suffered an apparent medical episode on the morning of July 18 while at North Central Regional Jail, according to Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Facility medical staff responded to the incident and requested EMS assistance. The EMS responders declared Moore deceased at about 6:30 a.m., about an hour after her medical episode, according to Messina.

The incident remains under review, and officials are awaiting findings from the medical examiner, Messina said.

Moore had been admitted to the jail at about 11 p.m. on July 16. As a result of the intake screening process, she was being housed under normal conditions. Moore was still in the holding area at the time of the medical episode, according to Messina.

On June 30, authorities found Janson Davenport, 21, unresponsive in his cell. Doddridge County EMS arrived and pronounced Davenport dead.

Then, on July 8, Zachary Bailey died as the result of a medical episode.