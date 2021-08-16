Town of West Union provides more details on lack of water at the North Central Regional Jail

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The North Central Regional Jail was without water over the weekend after the Town of West Union had several water line breaks occur since Aug. 7.
West Union Mayor Kortni Sandridge said that 3 separate main water line breaks happened between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. One of the breaks took several days to fix because some parts needed to be ordered.
Substantial amounts of water were lost due to the breaks. Because of this, the storage tanks that hold water could not efficiently fill back up, and remained at a critical level for several days.
Mayor Sandridge said the town continued to notify the jail of its water issues.
“The Town of West Union had been in constant contact with the North Central Regional Jail concerning conservation of water since the line break on Saturday, August 7,” said Mayor Sandridge.
Lawrence Messina, director of communications and public relations for the state of West Virginia, issued the following statement:
The facility is waiting on the local Public Service District to restore service after it reported damage to one or more of its lines. In the meantime, the facility is issuing bottled water to inmates, and a water truck is supplying the kitchen. Facility staff are working to distribute water from the truck to maintain sanitation and hygiene. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has sent additional staff to assist.”Lawrence Messina, WV Director of Communication and Public Relations
Below is the full statement from the Town of West Union:
The Town of West Union experienced several main line breaks in the past few days, the first being on Saturday, August 7, 2021. This break required that our storage tanks be shut down immediately upon detection due to significant water loss. Crews responded and repaired the leak the same day.
On Monday, August 9, 2021, the Town experienced another main line break. This break occurred when approximately 20 ton of rock shifted on a hillside and damaged the line. The response crew assessed the damage and parts had to be ordered and delivered before work could commence on August 12, 2021. Crews worked around the clock to repair the line, and service was restored on August 12, 2021.
At approximately 3:00am on August 13, 2021, the Town was notified that the line, that had been repaired on August 12, 2021, was leaking again. Given the proximity in time of the August 7 and August 9 water line breaks, the appropriate water levels in the storage tanks had not been fully restored, and, consequently the water levels remained at a critical level. A Town crew responded and bigger equipment was brought in to remove the rock that had crushed the line. Service was restored on August 13, 2021. The water volume in the storage tanks was still critically low following the August 13 repair work.
The Town of West Union had been in constant contact with North Central Regional Jail concerning conservation of water since the line break on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
On August 14, 2021, the Water Plant observed significant drops in the levels of our storage tanks. A crew was called in to inspect for another leak and discovered another main line leak had occurred. That line was repaired, service was restored on August 14, 2021, and the Town continues its efforts to fill its storage tanks to capacity.”Town of West Union