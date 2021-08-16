Town of West Union provides more details on lack of water at the North Central Regional Jail

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The North Central Regional Jail was without water over the weekend after the Town of West Union had several water line breaks occur since Aug. 7.

West Union Mayor Kortni Sandridge said that 3 separate main water line breaks happened between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. One of the breaks took several days to fix because some parts needed to be ordered.

Substantial amounts of water were lost due to the breaks. Because of this, the storage tanks that hold water could not efficiently fill back up, and remained at a critical level for several days.

The North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County

Mayor Sandridge said the town continued to notify the jail of its water issues.

“The Town of West Union had been in constant contact with the North Central Regional Jail concerning conservation of water since the line break on Saturday, August 7,” said Mayor Sandridge.

Lawrence Messina, director of communications and public relations for the state of West Virginia, issued the following statement:

The facility is waiting on the local Public Service District to restore service after it reported damage to one or more of its lines. In the meantime, the facility is issuing bottled water to inmates, and a water truck is supplying the kitchen. Facility staff are working to distribute water from the truck to maintain sanitation and hygiene. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has sent additional staff to assist.” Lawrence Messina, WV Director of Communication and Public Relations

Below is the full statement from the Town of West Union: