WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Doddridge County held a festival on Saturday to honor one of its most prominent historical figures, who was said to be as ugly as he was impactful.

Portrait of Ephraim Bee (WBOY image)

Ephraim Bee, besides being remembered as “The ugliest man in West Virginia,” was also the first representative of Doddridge County in the West Virginia state legislature. The Ephraim Bee Festival website also said that he was the organizer of the very first militia in Doddridge County; one firsthand account described Bee as “a famous character in his day and I may add an unusual man…”

Although Bee was not actually involved in any beekeeping while he was alive, the honey-tasting and bee theming of the event has become a staple of the festival. Attendees were able to learn more about the importance of honey bees as well as get to see a bee hive up close.

There are also four (technically five) different pageants at the Ephraim Bee Festival for girls to compete in, with Belle Nichols being declared this year’s Queen Bee.

“My family is from Doddridge County and the thing that I personally enjoy the most about it is when the community is able to come together for a good cause,” Nichols said. “This is a prime example of that. It’s just really great to see people that I’ve grown up with and know from all my life come out and enjoy this festival and spend a good day together.”

After the the beauty pageants, there is, of course, the Ugliest Man competition. Winning this year’s Ugly Man award got you an engraved pocket knife with an inscription to remind you of your ugliness, just in case you forgot.