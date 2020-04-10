West Union church commemorates Good Friday with “cross walk”

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Many people are spending Good Friday indoors self-quarantining, but one church still found a way to commemorate the day in spite of the current situation.

A group of West Union First Assembly of God members gathered for the church’s annual “Cross Walk,” which represents Jesus’ journey to Calvary with the cross. This is done each year on Good Friday.

Members carried three 23-pound crosses while singing hymns and stopping at different locations to say prayers.

“We’ll carry the crosses to the courthouse, then we’ll go out on Route 50, we’ll head about three miles east, then we’ll come back and we’ll come in on the other side of town. It’s about an 11-and-a-half mile walk when we’re done,” said West Union First Assembly of God Pastor Joe Hoggard, who led the walk.

The small group of church members also said it was important to them to practice social distancing during the activity.