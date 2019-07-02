West Union issues emergency water conservation notice

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Town of West Union issued a notice Tuesday afternoon asking all customers to conserve on water for the next 48 hours due to mechanical issues at the Water Plant.

The Water Plant cannot currently operate and repairs will be made as soon as possible.

Town officials wish to thank its customers for their assistance in compliance with the water conservation request.

For more information, customers can contact Duane Reynolds at 304-873-1249 or City Hall at 304-873-1400.

Officials ask that the information be shared with other residents.