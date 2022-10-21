WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Antero Resources and MPLX held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 10 a.m. to unveil the newly renovated West Union Park.

This project was started in the late months of 2017, but they took a break for winter. Then the COVID-19 pandemic also took away some time from continuing the project. While it has taken five years to finish the refurbished park, everyone involved in working on the park is excited it is finally open.

The park was completely rebuilt with new concrete sidewalks and parking lots, mulch in the playground, pavilions installed and painted, park introduction signs, and of course, the playground equipment.

At West Union Park, there is a variety of new play equipment including:

Teeter totter

Two slides

Regular swings and baby swings

Wall climb

Basketball court

After speeches were given and the ribbon was cut, children from a nearby school rushed into the newly refurbished park to be the first kids to enjoy it.

Antero Resources region senior vice president, Kevin Ellis explained why this was a great project for them to do for the community. He said, “We all, Antero and all of our partners who participated in this project, we all have kids and employees who have kids who live here. And recreating this very park, we have the kids right next door, the new facility. So it all worked out very well to bring this and tie it into that vision to have a great open space, a great recreational space for people to enjoy.”

As of Oct. 21, the West Union Park is now open and ready for community members to find some time outside of the house and enjoy.