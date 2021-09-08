West Union to fix sewer line with funding from IJDC

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Town of West Union has been awarded funding from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC).

The funding, totaling $587,750, will be used for a collapsed sewer line that happened this past spring.

The town filed for a critical needs project as it has been manually pumping sewage past the blockage since the collapse.

“This is not a big project. A little more than a mile of pipeline to be replaced. They’re putting in a 10-inch pipe instead of the eight-inch pipe,” said Wayne Morgan, Executive Director for the West Virginia IJDC.

The project is expected to be up for bidding within the next 30 days, with the project only expected to take a couple of months.

