WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Union Town Council member is facing domestic battery charges after Doddridge County Sheriff’s Deputies were called Monday afternoon to assist Child Protective Services with an investigation.

Edward “John” Barker

Edward “John” Barker, 58, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery as a result of information the responding deputy was told at the scene.

West Union Town officials confirmed to 12 News that Barker is a member of the Town Council, and said Tuesday that the town learned about the incident Monday. Officials said there are no rules in place in regards to town officials facing charges, so as of Tuesday unless Barker resigns, he will likely stay on town council.

Barker is charged under §61-2-28 (a) Domestic battery. If convicted, the charge comes with a maximum sentence of twelve months in prison or a fine of $500.