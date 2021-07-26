West Union woman celebrates 102nd birthday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A life-long resident of West Union celebrated her 102nd birthday on Monday.

Mary Burton celebrated her birthday with her family at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The cake for Mary’s 102nd birthday

There was food, cake, live music and a proclamation from the Mayor of West Union for the milestone.

Mary’s daughter Bonnie said that even at the age of 102, Mary enjoyed her party today.

“She enjoys the music. She loves seeing all the people, of course. And, I think she’s enjoying herself. I really do,” said Bonnie Atkinson.

This was the first birthday party for the facility since the start of the pandemic.