West Union works on a beautification project

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The town of West Union has been participating in a beautification project.

The Doddridge County Community Foundation and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation recently gave a grant to the Doddridge County 4-H Teen Leaders, who have been working to put up flags and banners down Main Street in West Union, to beautify the area and to increase the sense of community during what has been a difficult year for everyone due to COVID-19.

“In addition, they’re also hoping that this will bring in some traffic and tourism into town so that more of the local businesses are being seen as well,” said Julie Posey with the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The grant was $3,500 in total.