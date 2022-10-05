WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – A 10-year-old girl from Doddridge County began her second year of raising money for veterans.

Morgan Lambernedis is from West Union in Doddridge County. Last year, Morgan and her family were sitting around the dinner table talking about the United States troops in Afghanistan. Lambernedis decided that she wanted to do something to help those who have served our country.

At first, her mom and dad offered her $1 for every mile she walked, but soon, she started getting donations. She walked all of September last year and started up on Patriot’s Day this year. As private and public donations roll into the 10-year-old’s GoFundMe, she is walking one mile for 30 days, which makes up a total of 30 miles walked for veterans.

Morgan Lambernedis on one of her walks (Courtesy: Jennifer Lambernedis)

After the 30 days are up, Lambernedis and her mother cash in the funds raised and they go shopping. They pick out a ton of gifts that they think veterans of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg will like. When Veteran’s Day rolls around on Nov. 11 of this year, Lambernedis and her parents will take all of the donated goods to the Medical Center.

The 10-year-old girl expressed that she loves to help people, and that God tells everyone to help others. She mentioned that it makes her feel good about herself to be able to help.

Jennifer Lambernedis, Morgan’s mother, said how they originally posted what she was doing on Facebook to show her daughter that there are people who do support her out there. She said that the post blew up, and a ton of people started to help the at-the-time nine-year-old raise money. Morgan Lambernedis wanted to make the monthly walk an annual thing because she wanted to be part of something bigger than herself.

Morgan’s parents want to raise their children in the word of God and show them that helping others is a part of our life’s journey. Her mother hopes that as they grow older, they will continue to spread their kindness to others and throughout the world.