CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The recently created 211 Day falls on Feb. 11, meaning it’s time to look back on all the good work the West Virginia 211 (WV211) service has provided throughout 2022.

According to a WV211 release, the free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral service has helped 30,520 West Virginians reach help in 2022.

“For example, there were 15,581 referrals for utility assistance, 7,949 referrals for rent assistance, and 3,503 referrals for shelters and other programs for the unhoused,” the release said.

The service has access to information on health and mental health resources, health insurance programs, support for older Americans and people with disabilities, adult day care, Meals on Wheels, respite care, home health care, transportation, homemaker services and support for children, youth, and families.

“People reached out to 211 this year to find information on basic needs, like heating or utility assistance, elder care, or to find the closest food bank. They also called for everyday information like where to take their child for developmental screening or how to locate job training or find free tax filing support,” said April Knight, state director of WV211.

“In 2022, the service received 26,140 phone calls, 2,174 live chats, and 1,696 texts from people in all across the state,” the release said.

One such call involved a caller who was struggling with an electric bill, but after talking to the 211 Community Resource Specialist, he was able to find programs to help with the electric bill along with resources for coats and shoes for the children, blankets for the family and toys for Christmas.

Those who need help or information should call 211 or text 898-211 to reach a trained 211 Community Resource Specialist. You can also visit wv211.org to learn more.