WESTON UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU) is challenging Doddridge County High School leaders due to a “religious assembly” that was allegedly held at the school instead of a suicide prevention assembly.

A letter sent to Principal Cochran and Assistant Principal Ezell by the ACLU says that students went to the assembly with the understanding that it would “have a primarily anti-suicide message,” and alleged that the speaker, Bob Holmes, “proselytized to students, had students participate in a group prayer, and spoke to the students about doctrines contained in the Christian Bible.”

The assembly took place on May 2.

In a follow up letter, the ACLU requested records of the assembly, including recordings, communications with the speaker or about the event, and payments made to the speaker. The request, which was made on May 5, requires a response within 5 business days, which is by Friday, May 12.

12 News reached out to Doddridge County Schools for comment on the request but has not received an answer as of publication.

“We’re thankful to hear that you’re interested in promoting a message meant to reduce teen suicide and bullying,” said the ACLU letter to Cochran and Ezell, “part of that work is creating an environment where all students feel safe, respected, and valued. Ensuring the separation of religious practice from public education is an important aspect of making that a reality for students in your school.”

The full letter, which was intended to inform school officials of “the many legal and Constitutional issues with inviting explicitly religious speakers to proselytize to students,” can be read in full on the ACLU of West Virginia’s website.