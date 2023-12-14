WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Doddridge County man is back in custody after a brief escape from corrections officers at the county courthouse.

According to Doddridge County Sheriff Clinton Boring, Terry Lee Morris, 32, was in the courthouse for a hearing on a previous charge Thursday afternoon.

When state corrections officers took Morris to the restroom, he broke free and jumped out of a first-floor window, landing on a parked car.

Boring said Morris was only on the run for about five minutes before he was recaptured by a sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper who were responding to another call.

Morris was apprehended without incident and is back in the North Central Regional Jail facing additional charges of escape and destruction of property for damage done to the parked car.

The sheriff’s department’s official Facebook page posted that the inmate had been apprehended around 2:30 p.m.