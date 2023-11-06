WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers found methamphetamine while executing a capias warrant in Doddridge County.

On Nov. 3, West Virginia State Police executed the capias warrant from Ritchie County issued against Amanda Marks, 40, for two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from Oct. 30, according to a criminal complaint.

Amanda Marks

While troopers were executing the warrant at Marks’ West Union residence, they said they found one bag of presumed methamphetamine on her person and $966 in U.S. currency, a “ledger” detailing transactions and names with “various amounts deposited and substracted,” as well as “multiple” sets of digital scales in the residence, according to the complaint.

Marks has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.