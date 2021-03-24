WV DHHR announces pop-up testing sites following COVID-19 increase in Doddridge County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced additional free COVID-19 testing events in Doddridge County.

“As we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, we encourage all residents to take advantage of the free testing events,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “It’s always best to be on the safe side to get your symptoms checked out.”

Doddridge County was listed as “yellow,” Tuesday, on the final edition of the state’s color-coded map.

The pop-up events are:

March 24, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m, Crimson River Church parking lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union(pre-registration online)

March 25 and March 26, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union

March 27, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union

March 28, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union

In addition, one health center site offers recurring testing every week:

Ritchie Regional Health Center, 151 Doddridge School Road, West Union; Monday and Tuesday 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., (by appointment: 304-643-4005)

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including asymptomatic individuals. You can find daily COVID-19 testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, online.