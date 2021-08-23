WV Irish Road Bowling Association hosts game in Doddridge County

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

West Union, W.Va. – At the Doddridge County Park on Sunday, the West Virginia Irish Road Bowling Association hosted a game on the road around the park.

Officials with the association said they usually have approximately 20 events throughout the state each year with some of the fairs and festivals hosting team events. Players said Irish Road Bowling is a great way for communities to host an event even as fundraisers.

“So, it’s a great way for the communities to come together and raise some money for a good cause. That is one of the biggest reasons people come out. The larger events are definitely the charity events,” said Dennis Pierson, Public Relations Officer for the West Virginia Irish Road Bowling Association. “We are all friends, we all come out here, we all bowl, we see each other at each event and everything. And there is some good-natured sportsmanship between us. My team and I, we always give the other teams a little grief and vice versa.”

Pierson stated that anyone that comes out and is new to the game the players surround that person or team and encourages them to bowl to the best of their abilities and to have fun.

“It’s, it’s pretty simple, you take one of these cannonballs, they’re about 28 ounces, you have a mile to two-mile road that you throw on. The team bowling like today, it’s a relay system. So, one teammate would throw the ball down the road, they would pick it up, the next teammate would throw it from there. So, it’s a game of distance. Whoever completes the course in the fewest amount of throws that’s the winner,” Pierson said.

From March to November the association hosts events on the roads and said anytime they can get people to come out to an event to see and participate is always fun. The next Irish Road Bowling event is at the Barbour County Fair on Saturday, September 4.