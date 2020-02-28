Dog tests “weak positive” for coronavirus, first known pet amid worldwide outbreak

Dogs wearing masks are seen in a stroller in Shanghai on February 19, 2020. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

HONG KONG (NEXSTAR) — The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department in Hong Kong on Friday said a dog tested “weak positive” for coronavirus (COVID-19). According to Time.com and other sources, if confirmed, this is the first known case of a pet catching the virus amid a worldwide outbreak.

The department said, “The dog does not have any relevant symptoms.”

The dog belonged to a patient infected with COVID-19. It was tested on February 26, the department said. There will be further tests to confirm if the dog really has been infected, and the dog has been quarantined as a precaution.

“At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet animals can be infected with COVID-19 virus or can be a source of infection to people,” the department said.

The department recommended that pet owners maintain good hygiene including proper handwashing and any changes to a pet’s health should be reported to a veterinarian.