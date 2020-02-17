DOH announces lane closure for parts of Monongahela Blvd.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Division of Highways is advising drivers that there will be a lane closure on Monongahela Blvd. between Eighth Street and Patteson Dr. starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

According to a DOH press release, the purpose of the closure is to install new roadway lighting along Mon Blvd. The work will end at 5:30 p.m., however, no end date has been determined for the project.

The release states that most of the road work will be done behind the shoulder but adds that there is the possibility of occasional right lane closures. Drivers are told to expect delays and to plan ahead by allowing additional time for when taking the route.