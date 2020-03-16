Dominion Energy commits $1 million for nationwide coronavirus relief; suspends all service disconnections for non-payment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has committed $1 million to aid coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts across the United States, according to a press release sent out by Dominion Energy on Monday.

The release stated that the fund will support national organizations, such as the American Red Cross, as well as address local needs.

“The health and well-being of customers and employees is Dominion Energy’s top priority. We are helping customers and communities we serve during this difficult time by maintaining reliable service and providing support and relief to those affected,” said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. “Our contributions to these organizations will help provide the means to lessen the impact of this outbreak.”

The release stated that Dominion Energy is committing $750,000 to nonprofits to help assist the communities that are home to the more than 7 million customers Dominion Energy serves. The release also stated that donations to local organizations will help address needs as dictated by response plans.

Additionally, the release stated Dominion Energy is also committing $250,000 to the American Red Cross as it continues to mobilize efforts to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S.

“The Red Cross is proud to count Dominion Energy as a partner to help us deliver our lifesaving mission nationwide due to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “As concerns about the coronavirus have grown here in the U.S., the number of cancelled blood drives has increased exponentially. The need for blood will continue as the outbreak grows, and we are grateful for the support from Dominion Energy to help those in need at this critical time.”

The release stated that the company is taking a number of measures to ensure it is able to continue providing energy to customers, while at the same time keeping employees safe and healthy.

Additionally the release said that Dominion Energy knows the communities it serves rely on the company to provide an essential service. Also, the company takes seriously the responsibility to provide energy safely and reliably all day, every day. To do so, this requires a workforce that is able and ready to do the work necessary to keep the lights on and the natural gas flowing, according to the release.

The release stated that the company’s business continuity plans are in place and other steps are being taken to ensure reliable energy service 24-7. This includes securing supplies, reviewing staffing plans and coordinating with government health officials, according to the release.

The release stressed that customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time, and Dominion Energy has suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment. Residential customers who have been previously disconnected due to non-payment may contact Dominion for assistance reconnecting service. Additionally, the release stated the company is planning to waive late fees and re-connection fees, and is seeking approval from utility commissions where required to do so.

The release also stated that Dominion Energy is encouraging customers to use its digital tools and other resources for routine self-service and 24-7 online account access as call wait times may be longer than usual.